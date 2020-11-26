26/11: US Says It Stands With India in Its Fight Against Terrorism

On 26 November 2008, Pakistani terrorists sneaked into Mumbai through the sea.



They carried out coordinated attacks on Chhatrapati Shivaji railway terminus, the Taj Mahal hotel, the Trident hotel, and a Jewish centre.



The six US citizens killed during the 26/11 attacks were: Ben Zion Chroman, Gavriel Holtzberg, Sandeep Jeswani, Alan Scherr, his daughter Naomi Scherr, and Aryeh Leibish Teitelbaum.

David Coleman Headley, a Pakistani-American, and Tahawwur Rana, a former Pakistan Army doctor and currently a Canadian citizen, were indicted in a US court for their support to the LeT terrorist operation, reported PTI.

A total of 166 people, including 28 foreigners, were killed.