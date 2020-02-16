Dalit Youth in Tamil Nadu Lynched After Stopping to Defecate

She narrated to the publication that Sakthivel had finished his night duty at the petrol pump and reached home on Wednesday morning. He had received a call from his colleagues, asking him to come with his documents for some official verification. He ran out of fuel on the way and had informed his family, he was also not feeling well and ‘said he would sit by the roadside to defecate.’

In some time, the family received a call from some man who said Sakthivel was tied up and that he was in their custody at Boothur Hills.

Theivanai rushed to the location with a relative on a two-wheeler and her six-month-old baby. She found Sakthivel bleeding profusely from his mouth and nose, and saw over 15-20 people kicking him to the ground, reported The Times of India. Police allegedly reached only two hours after the violence began.

The family managed to get him out of there and it was only after they reached home, did they realise that Sakthivel had passed away.

Villupuram SP D Jayakumar told The Indian Express, that they are probing the caste angle to the murder.