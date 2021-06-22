23 States Got Rs 1.06 Lakh Cr Extra Through Special Reforms: Modi

Twenty-three states in India were able to raise additional borrowings of Rs 1.06 lakh crore in 2020-21 through the implementation of a set of reforms introduced by the Centre, wrote Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, 22 June, in a blog titled 'Reforms by Conviction and Incentives'.

“This was made possible due to our approach of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas,” wrote the Prime Minister.

In May 2020, the Centre had announced that states would be allowed enhanced borrowing for 2020-21 as part of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) package.

An extra 2 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of states was allowed, of which 1 percent was conditional to the implementation of certain economic reforms.