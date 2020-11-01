17-Year-Old Girl in Vizag Found Dead With Her Throat Slit

Varalakshmi’s brother told reporters that the two of them were at their home together for a brief period on Saturday evening. Varalakshmi had come home to change clothes before returning to her cousin’s house to apply mehendi for the wedding. When he went to the washroom and came back, Varalakshmi was gone, he said. On finding out that she hadn’t reached the location of wedding festivities either, her brother began to look for her. “My father had also come home by then. We both started looking for her,” he said.

The brother said that the suspect Akhil and his sister Varalakshmi were in love. Their father, however, told TV 9 that Akhil, who is three to four years older than Varalakshmi, had known her and her brother since their school days. The father alleged Akhil had stalked and harassed Varalakshmi in the past.