14 Pairs of Trains Cancelled in Punjab in View of Farmer Protests 

Fourteen pairs of passenger trains running from the railways Ferozepur division were cancelled from 24 to 26 September in view of the farmer outfits’ three-day rail roko protest against the Centre’s three agriculture bills.

The following trains have been cancelled fully or partially from 24-26 September:

The Amrtisar-Haridwar train from 25-26 September and New Delhi-Jammu Tawi Express from 24-26 September have been cancelled.

Hazur Saheb Nanded-Amritsar train will not run till Amritsar and end its journey in Old Delhi. Train number 02716 will run from Old Delhi instead of Amritsar on 25-26 September.

The Dhanbad-Ferozepur Cantt train will not run till Ferozepur Cantt and end its journey at Ambala Cantt. Train number 03308 will run from Ambala Cantt from 24-26 September instead of Ferozepur Cantt.