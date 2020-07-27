Support Pours in for Indore Egg Seller Whose Cart Was Overturned
The 13-year-old seller now has a house under the PMAY.
Just days after the video of a 13-year-old egg seller's cart was overturned allegedly by civic officials went viral on social media, support has been pouring in for the teen from all over the country. The Indore-based boy, Paras Raykar, now has a house that he got under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.
Moved by the video, many have reached out, offering free education for the boy and his siblings.
The teen had alleged that the officials had warned him in the morning to remove his cart or pay Rs 100 as bribe on Thursday. When he refused, the officials allegedly overturned his cart, destroying all the eggs.
He also said that the coronavirus pandemic has left his family reeling under financial stress.
The family claimed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have reached out to them and offered support, reported NDTV.
“(BJP MLA) Ramesh Mendola has given us a flat under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. He has also provided a cycle and Rs 2,500. Digvijaya Singh has provided Rs 10,000 and assurance to look after the education of the two children. Rahul Gandhi's office has also called and offered support. A woman from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called and offered help. Jyothiraditya Scindia has also offered support," Paras' grandfather told NDTV.
The Indore administration has implemented the ‘left-right’ rule for opening of shops amid the coronavirus pandemic, under which, shops on the right side of the road will be allowed to open on one day, followed by those on the other side the next day.
(With inputs from NDTV)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.