Support Pours in for Indore Egg Seller Whose Cart Was Overturned

Just days after the video of a 13-year-old egg seller's cart was overturned allegedly by civic officials went viral on social media, support has been pouring in for the teen from all over the country. The Indore-based boy, Paras Raykar, now has a house that he got under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.



Moved by the video, many have reached out, offering free education for the boy and his siblings.

The teen had alleged that the officials had warned him in the morning to remove his cart or pay Rs 100 as bribe on Thursday. When he refused, the officials allegedly overturned his cart, destroying all the eggs.

He also said that the coronavirus pandemic has left his family reeling under financial stress.