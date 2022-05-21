Man Thrashes 12-Yr-Old Dalit Boy in Punjab, Incident Caught on Video

Taking cognisance of a video where a man was allegedly seen stripping and thrashing a 12-year-old Dalit boy in Punjab, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC), issued a notice to the state, on Friday.

The incident took place in Malout town of Muktsar district.

According to the information received by the NCSC, the boy’s mother – a Dalit woman, alleged in a complaint that Arshdeep Singh of Sarawan Bodla village had thrashed her and her son.

“My husband left me and our son seven years ago. After that, I was in a relationship with Arshdeep Singh, a resident of Sarawan Bodla village. Soon, he got married to someone but he used to visit my house. When I tried to end the relationship, he started harassing me and my son. One day, he visited my house, stripped naked my 12-year-old son and thrashed him brutally. He also shot the video of the incident which he later uploaded on the internet and made it viral,” Hindustan Times quoted the woman as saying in her complaint.