Anatomy of a Resilient Protest: Ten Tactics From Farmers’ Playbook

The farmers’ protest at New Delhi’s borders has now been on for over a month. Despite a welcome by water cannon, tear gas and lathi charge, lakhs of protestors have continued to speak in one voice, stay organised and not blink on their core demand.

At a time when the government has repeatedly demonstrated its ability to digest large protests, the farmers’ movement at Delhi doorsteps has resiliently mounted a disciplined campaign and sustained it.

The farmers, who’ve camped out on highways, have not just successfully withstood an unforgiving winter but also dozens of delegitimising attacks and misinformation campaigns.