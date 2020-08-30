1 Mn Indian Children Miss BCG Shots as COVID Slows Health Services

The coronavirus outbreak has disrupted health care services across India massively. New data from the National Health Mission (NHM) shows that the pandemic and the consequent lockdowns led to a decline in the vaccinations of children, treatment of serious diseases and other health services.

NHM's Health Management Information System published a report this week about the performance of health services in the months of April, May and June, which is based on indicators on utilisation of health services from over 200,000 health facilities, in every district of the country.