India Simplifies Renewal of OCI Cards: Here’s All You Need to Know

The Indian government has simplified the process of maintaining Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) cards. An individual registered as an OCI cardholder does not need a new card after turning 20, even if a new passport has been issued, according to the Union Home Ministry.

"This will remove the confusion with many OCI cardholders on the process of renewing the card at the age of 20 and 50, and one doesn't have to go through the whole OCI card renewal process again," Dr Thomas Abraham chairman of the Global organisation of People of Indian Origin (GOPIO) told PTI on Thursday, 15 April.

"This will also encourage more overseas Indians to become OCIs and it will benefit India, through their travel, business and investment in India," he added.