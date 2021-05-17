Writ in SC to Quash FIRs on Posters Mocking Modi’s Vaccine Policy

A writ petition has been filed in the Supreme Court by advocate Pradeep Kumar Yadav to quash the FIRs against 24 people for putting up posters criticising the Narendra Modi government’s COVID vaccine policy.

The petition cites the right to freedom of speech and expression, as per Bar and Bench, and asks the top court to quash the FIRs against those who put up posters in the national capital.

As many as 24 people have been arrested by four different divisions of the Delhi police, including Eastern Range, East, Central and Northeast, which, as per the plea, implies a coordinated effort for a clampdown by officials, added the report.

The Delhi Police, which reports to the Union Home Ministry, said it had also registered around 24 cases under the Defacement of Public Property Act and Section 188 of the IPC in the matter relating to the posters.