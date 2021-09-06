Umar Khalid Files New Bail Plea, Accuses Prosecution of 'Dilatory Tactics'

Former JNU student Umar Khalid has withdrawn his bail application in the north east Delhi riots Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case and filed a fresh one, accusing the prosecution of resorting to dilatory tactics.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat asked the prosecution to file a reply to the new application and adjourned the matter to Wednesday, 8 September.

The development comes after the prosecution objected to the maintainability of the previous bail application.

Khalid's lawyer Trideep Pais told Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat that he was withdrawing the application seeking bail under Section 439 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and substituting it with the one under Section 437 after the police objected to it, reported The Wire.