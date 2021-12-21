UK HC Orders Dubai Ruler to Pay $734 Million to Ex-Wife in Divorce Settlement

The ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, has been ordered by the United Kingdom’s High Court to pay his ex-wife Princess Haya Bint Al-Hussain and their two children a total of $733 million in divorce settlement. The divorce case is touted to be the biggest in British history.

On Tuesday, 21 December, Judge Philip Moor said that the settlement was set to protect Princess Haya and her two children from the potential threat that the Prime Minister poses to their security.

Of the total amount, Moor ordered the Sheikh to pay around £250 million upfront and provide a bank guarantee of £290m for annual payments to Princess Haya to compensate for her financial loss, the upkeep of her mansions and future security.