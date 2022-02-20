Actor Sonu Sood’s Car Impounded During Attempt To Enter Polling Booth in Moga

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood's car was impounded by Punjab Police on Sunday, 20 February, after he tried to enter a polling booth in Moga district, where his sister Malvika Sood Sachar is contesting with a Congress ticket.

Sood's car was seized following a complaint by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), where they alleged that the actor was trying to influence voters, as per The Indian Express.

Punjab began polling for the state's Assembly elections on the same day.

Speaking to ANI, Moga district's Public Relations Officer said that the actor had been trying to enter a polling booth. "During this, his car was confiscated and he was sent home," he said, adding that action would be taken against Sood if he stepped out of his house during polling.