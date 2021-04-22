SII Borrows Money from Banks to Scale Up Covishield Production  

To scale up production of its Covishield vaccine, the Serum Institute of India (SII) has borrowed money from banks instead of waiting for the government's aid to arrive.

The company assumed that the funding from the government would reach them soon, probably by this week.

Covishield has been developed by the Oxford University and AstraZeneca, and manufactured by the Pune-based SII.

To boost India's vaccine production in wake of the huge surge in COVID-19 caseload, the government on Monday announced that it has given in-principle approval for credit to vaccine manufacturers SII and Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech. The Union Finance Ministry has approved a sanction of Rs 3,000 crore credit for SII and Rs 1,500 crore to Bharat Biotech.