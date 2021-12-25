As Crowds Throng Sarojini Nagar Market, Shops To Follow Odd-Even

Amid videos of crowds flouting social distancing norms in a packed Sarojini Nagar market surfaced, the Delhi High Court on Friday, 24 December rapped the New Delhi Municipal Council and Delhi Police for allowing illegal vendors to operate from there.

The division bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Jasmeet Singh directed the Delhi Disaster Management Authority to visit the market and assess the situation, in the wake of rising coronavirus cases, and pass necessary directions.

The court asked authorities to install poles with chains and mark the ground in the market with white paint to specify the area within which shopkeepers and squatters have to carry out their activities.