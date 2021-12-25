As Crowds Throng Sarojini Nagar Market, Shops To Follow Odd-Even
Delhi government has directed shops to follow the odd-even operations for the weekend of 25 and 26 December.
As Delhi's popular Sarojini Nagar market witnesses a deluge of shoppers, the government has directed shops and street venders to follow the odd-even operations for the weekend of 25 and 26 December.
In an order dated 24 December the Delhi government stated that in light of increasing footfall in the Sarojini Nagar market and a spike in Covid-19 cases, the all Market Trade Association has unanimously decided to follow the odd-even system of operation on 25 and 26 December.
Amid videos of crowds flouting social distancing norms in a packed Sarojini Nagar market surfaced, the Delhi High Court on Friday, 24 December rapped the New Delhi Municipal Council and Delhi Police for allowing illegal vendors to operate from there.
The division bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Jasmeet Singh directed the Delhi Disaster Management Authority to visit the market and assess the situation, in the wake of rising coronavirus cases, and pass necessary directions.
The court asked authorities to install poles with chains and mark the ground in the market with white paint to specify the area within which shopkeepers and squatters have to carry out their activities.
