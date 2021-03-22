Rashmi Asked to Resign Not Due to Religion: Oxford societies

It also added that the racism narrative propagated by a section of the Indian media is false. “We are deeply concerned that sections of the Indian media are trying to pretend that this issue is one of racism against Hindus or Indians. As societies representing the Hindu, Indian and South Asian populations on campus, we are displeased by this false narrative, and urge the media to stop peddling misinformation in the garb of news,” it stated.

“Recent coverage of these events in the Indian media has incorrectly portrayed that Samant’s resignation was prompted by an irresponsible social media post from a staff member (not a professor) and by racist comments. This is far from the truth, not least because the said social media post came only after Rashmi’s resignation. We are concerned that this diverts the focus away from Samant’s evasion of accountability, and the harm that her actions have caused,” the joint statement read.

“It dismisses the Oxford students’ community’s legitimate demand for accountability from an elected student representative. This demand was expressed through democratic means, including no-confidence motions at four constituent colleges. Any mischaracterisation of such democratic demands as ‘cancel culture’ is deplorable,” it added.