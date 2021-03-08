TN Polls: Owaisi’s AIMIM Joins Hands With TTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK

The News Minute had reported a week ago that AIMIM would either choose to go with Dhinakaran’s AMMK or the DMK in the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections.

The Tamil Nadu unit of the MIM had submitted its list to party chief Owaisi in which they had mentioned the constituencies from where the state unit was hoping to field candidates.

The list had 20 seats from Tamil Nadu and two seats from Puducherry. Though the state unit had said that they were interested in contesting from 20 seats in Tamil Nadu, sources in the party had told The News Minute that MIM would contest in very few seats, much lesser than the number requested by the state unit.