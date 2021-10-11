India and Denmark Expand Ties as Danish PM Mette Frederikson Visits India

The India-Denmark Joint statement issued after the meeting of the two prime ministers laid out their commitment towards the five-year action plan and noted progress in its implementation.

The two countries "agreed that strengthening of the Green Strategic Partnership will be important for green growth and will lead to mutually beneficial cooperation."

The presence of Danish companies in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu was welcomed in the context of development of renewable energy. The meeting emphasised on the joined effort of the two nations to reduce emissions and work together in research and development projects.

Water turned out to be another point of collaboration where the countries will be focusing on urban and rural waste water management and river rejuvenation.

The two leaders reaffirmed their collaborative commitment to combat climate change in accordance with the multilateral agreements signed previously by them.