Muslim devotees greet each other on the occassion of Eid-ul-Fitr, near Jama Masjid in Nagpur, FrIday, May 14, 2021.
(PTI Photo)
In Photos: Eid-Ul-Fitr Festivities Around The Country
Celebrations around the country were a low-key affair in light of several states having a lockdown.
Muslims across the World celebrate and offer special prayers thanking God at the end of the month-long Ramadan fasting.
Celebrations around the country were a low-key affair in light of several states having a lockdown, and India experiences a second wave of the COVID pandemic.
