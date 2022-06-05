Final Post-Mortem Cites Myocardial Infarction as Singer KK's Cause of Death

Sources in Kolkata Police said that they had taken up the investigation by filing an FIR relating to unnatural death.

"But after the preliminary and final post mortem reports, as well as the chemical analysis report, the theory of unnatural death can be ruled out now," said an official on condition of anonymity.

In what turned to be his final show at the Nazrul Mancha in south Kolkata , KK had complained of uneasiness a number of times and even went to the backstage restroom to take rest.

Doctors feel that those were subtle signals of the forthcoming danger, which those present there, including KK himself, might have ignored.

Had KK insisted on concluding the performance and rushed to a nearby hospital, there could have been a possibility of avoiding the unfortunate end.