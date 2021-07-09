Ex-UP CM Kalyan Singh 'Better' Now; PM Modi Speaks to Grandson
Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh whose health had deteriorated after he suffered a minor heart attack last week was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Sanjay Gandhi Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow on 4 July.
The hospital on Friday, 9 July, said that Singh’s condition is "better" and showing "consistent improvement", news agency PTI reported.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, said in a tweet, “Countless people across India are praying for the speedy recovery of Kalyan Singh Ji.”
PM Modi also spoke to Singh’s grandson to enquire about his health.
Suffering from multiple ailments, Singh was admitted to the ICU due to an infection and reduced consciousness level.
The hospital further said in a statement, "He is hemodynamically stable. He is showing consistent improvement and his vital parameters are stable. He is communicative and is being treated by senior faculty of Critical Care Medicine (CCM), Cardiology, Neurology, Endocrinology and Nephrology," PTI reported.
On Thursday, BJP president JP Nadda had visited the hospital, along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, to enquire about Singh's health.
Meanwhile, Kalyan Singh's grandson Sandeep Singh, said that rumours about Singh’s ill health were widespread.
He added that PM Modi had also called to enquire about his health and requested people not to fall for rumours.
(With inputs from PTI)
