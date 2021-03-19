Dutch PM Rutte’s Conservative Party Wins Fourth Straight Election

In 2017, after winning the elections by a landslide, Rutte's VVD formed a coalition government with the CDA, the D66 and the Christian Union (CU).

After the child benefits scandal, the government stepped down on 15 January 2021. The final exit poll showed that the same coalition government would be possible again, even without the CU.

Elections were spread over three days due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 37 parties and more than 1,500 candidates took part in the polls for the 150 seats in the House of Representatives.

Around 1,600 of the total of 9,200 polling stations were opened on Monday and Tuesday so that the elderly and the vulnerable could vote. With a population of a little over 17 million, the country has an electorate of around 13.2 million.

