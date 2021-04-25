Remove 100 COVID ‘Fake Info’ Posts: Centre to Social Media Firms

According to news agency ANI, sources at the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) stated that the Centre had asked social media platforms to remove about 100 posts for spreading misinformation about COVID-19 protocols.

The sources also said that the decision was taken in the wake of “social media misuse by certain users to spread fake information about the COVID situation in the country”.

These included unrelated, old, out of context images or visuals, being used to spread misinformation about COVID protocols.