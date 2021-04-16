Centre Allows Haffkine to Produce Covaxin, CM Thackeray Thanks PM

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday, 15 April, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allowing Maharashtra-owned Haffkine Institute to manufacture Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

In a tweet, the Chief Minister's Office said, "The Dept of Science and Technology, Government of India, has granted approval to Haffkine Institute to produce Bharat Biotech's Covaxin vaccine on a transfer of technology basis."

"CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has thanked Prime Minister for approving this request," it said.

According to news agency ANI, CM Thackeray had earlier requested the Centre to allow the Haffkine Institute to produce Covaxin.