Centre Allows Haffkine to Produce Covaxin, CM Thackeray Thanks PM
CM Thackeray had earlier requested the Centre to allow the Haffkine Institute to produce Covaxin.
Maharashtra's Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday, 15 April, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allowing Maharashtra-owned Haffkine Institute to manufacture Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.
In a tweet, the Chief Minister's Office said, "The Dept of Science and Technology, Government of India, has granted approval to Haffkine Institute to produce Bharat Biotech's Covaxin vaccine on a transfer of technology basis."
"CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has thanked Prime Minister for approving this request," it said.
According to news agency ANI, CM Thackeray had earlier requested the Centre to allow the Haffkine Institute to produce Covaxin.
In a letter addressed to PM Modi, Thackeray on Tuesday, 13 April, listed various measures to be taken in view of the 'mini lockdown' that began on Wednesday due to the surge of COVID-19 infections in the state.
"COVID-19 pandemic may be notified as a natural calamity for State Disaster Response Fund. Accordingly, the state may be allowed to pay gratuities relief of Rs 100 per adult per day and Rs 60 per child per day during the lockdown period to all the Antyodaya Anna Yojana and priority households family members," the notification added.
As per the state health department, the total number of positive cases stands at 36,39,855, including 29,59,056 recoveries and 59,153 deaths. There are currently 6,20,060 active cases in the state, which is the highest in the country.
(With Inputs from ANI)
