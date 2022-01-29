Budget Session To Commence on 31 Jan With Prez's Joint Address To Parliament
President Ram Nath Kovind will address a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on 31 January.
President Ram Nath Kovind will address a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha at 11 am on 31 January, marking the start of the Budget Session of the parliament.
The Economic Survey will be presented by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the same day, followed by the Union Budget on 1 February.
The two houses will begin discussing the Motion of Thanks to the president's address from 2 February onwards, up till the final reply by the prime minister in both the houses respectively.
Prime minister is expected to give his response to the address on 7 February in Lok Sabha, and the succeeding day in the Rajya Sabha.
The president's address typically entails an overview of the government's work in the past year, and the course ahead for the coming one.
The provision of Zero Hour will be available only after the presentation of the budget, that is, from 2 February. The first half of the Budget Session will go on up till 11 February, before halting for a month-long break. The second half is scheduled from 14 March to 8 April.
(With inputs from ANI and The Statesman.)
