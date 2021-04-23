Ambani Bomb Scare Case: NIA Nabs Third Crime Branch Cop

On 25 February, a Scorpio SUV with 20 gelatin sticks and a threat letter was recovered near Antilia, the home of the Ambanis, and on 5 March, Hiren's body was fished out of the wetlands in the Thane Creek.

Two others - convicted ex-cop Vinayak Shinde and a cricket bookie Naresh Gor - were also arrested in these cases which created a national sensation.

Later, the government effected a major shakeup in the police force which saw the transfer of then Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh as Commandant General, state Home Guards, with IPS officer Hemant Nagrale replacing him as city police chief.