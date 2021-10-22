Accused in Sir David Amess Killing Connected to ISIS: Crown Prosecution Service

The prosecutor, James Cable, said it was the prosecution's case that the accused made an appointment to speak to Amess during his regular constituency surgery with the intention of murdering him on 15 October, The Guardian reported.



Ali Harbi Ali who confirmed his identity in the court on Thursday, 21 October, had links to the Islamic State, the prosecution claimed. He was plotting the murder for about two years.



He was charged with the murder of Amess which was then connected to "terrorist" motives.



He was accused of "engaging in reconnaissance of locations of targets to attack, including addresses associated with members of parliament and the Houses of Parliament, and engaging in internet research relating to targets to attack” between 1 May, 2019 and 28 September, 2021.