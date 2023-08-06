Mahapanchayat by Hindu Outfit Held in Gurugram Despite Section 144 in Place

Earlier on Sunday, ACP DLF Gurugram Vishal Kaushik told news agency ANI that the organisers "have assured us that the panchayat will happen peacefully."

"For the past two-three days, Gurugram has been peaceful. No incident has been reported. We feel that today's panchayat will be carried out peacefully. We have had talks with all sides. They have assured us that the panchayat will happen peacefully... The panchayat starts at 9 am. Some 500-1,000 people are expected to come," he said.

Meanwhile, several establishments were demolished in Nuh on Sunday, including a three-storey hotel called 'Sahara Hotel'. The district administration said the hotel was allegedly used by rioters to pelt stones during the violence.

More than 45 illegal structures and 13-15 temporary illegal structures were bulldozed near the Nalhar Medical College on Saturday, Sub Divisional Magistrate of Nuh Ashwini Kumar said while addressing the press.