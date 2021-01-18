FBI Vets 25,000 Troops in DC for Joe Biden’s Inauguration

Further, according to AP, he went on to say that a continuous process of examining each person involved in the operation is being done and training is being given to Guard members on how to identify potential insider threats. The process began a week ago when the first Guard troops was deployed to D.C and is said to get completed by Wednesday.

The units are going through repeated drills to practice when and how to use force and how to work quickly with law enforcement partners, he was quoted by AP as saying.

McCarthy also said that an attack by armed groups of individuals, as well as planted explosives is a major security concern. Even the intelligence reports suggest that groups are organising armed rallies leading up to Inauguration Day.

Though the Secret Service is in charge of event security, there is a wide variety of military and law enforcement personnel involved in the operation as well, ranging from the National Guard and the FBI to Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department, US Capitol Police and US Park Police.

After the 11 September 2001 attack, insider threats have been a persistent law enforcement priority . The current threats against Biden’s inauguration have been fuelled by supporters of President Donald Trump, far-right militants, white supremacists and other radical groups.

(With inputs from AP)