World Ozone Day 2023 Theme: History, Significance, and Why To Celebrate

World Ozone Day or International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer is observed annually on 16 September. The day is dedicated to highlight the importance of Ozone layer and its significant contribution in protecting our planet Earth. Ozone layer is made up of Trioxygen molecule (O3) and has the potential to absorb harmful Ultraviolet (UV) rays.
World Ozone Day is recognised to commemorate the Montreal Protocol --an environmental agreement that was established in 1987 against the Ozone depleting substances (ODS) including Chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), Halons, Carbon Tetrachloride, and Methyl Chloroform.
Ozone layer is a thin protective shield present in Earth's Stratosphere. This layer protects us from the harmful incoming ultraviolet UV radiations of the Sun. Due to environmental pollution, the Ozone layer has started depleting, posing a threat to all the living beings.
The Montreal Protocol is regarded as one of the successful environmental agreements in the history. This international treaty was specifically designed to protect the Ozone layer.
According to the ozone.unep.org, "On World Ozone Day 2023, we celebrate the achievements of the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer in fixing the ozone layer and reducing climate change. By banning ODS and allowing the ozone layer to slowly recover, the treaty is also protecting millions of people from skin cancer and eye cataracts, safeguarding ecosystems and slowing down climate change – as many ozone-depleting substances were also climate warming gases."
What Is the Theme of World Ozone Day 2023?
The theme of World Ozone Day 2023 is "Montreal Protocol: Fixing the Ozone Layer and Reducing Climate Change."
The latest update from the Scientific Assessment Panel to the Montreal Protocol confirmed that ozone layer recovery is on track and ozone levels are expected to return to 1980 levels by around 2066 over the Antarctic, according to ozone.unep.org.
History of World Ozone Day
World Ozone Day was established in response to the depletion of Ozone layer, and the associated risks. In 1970s and 1980s, Scientists discovered a hole in the Ozone layer over Antarctica, which let to the establishment of initiatives and protocols to protect the Ozone layer.
On 16 September 1987, an environmental treaty called Montreal Protocol was founded in Montreal, Canada against the use of Ozone depleting substances, and the harmful consequences of Ozone hole on human health and environment.
Significance of World Ozone Day: Why Is It Celebrated?
The main significance of celebrating the World Ozone Day or International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer is to educate people about the importance of Ozone layer, and suggest measures for its recovery.
The purpose of celebrating the World Ozone Day is to highlight the positive impact of Montreal Protocol in fixing the Ozone layer, and declining the climate change up to a great extent.
World Ozone Day 2023 Activities
All the environmentalists and general public can celebrate the World Ozone Day by engaging in the following activities.
Organizing educational workshops, seminars, conferences, and events to educate people about the significance of Ozone layer, consequences of Ozone depletion, and potential measures to protect the Ozone layer.
Promoting tree plantation to reduce the excess carbon dioxide levels in the environment, and increase the oxygen levels, which in turn help in replenishing the Ozone layer.
Organizing UV awareness programmes to educate people about the disastrous effects UV rays, and preventive measures.
Participating in environmental events that are focussed towards eradicating the use of Ozone Depleting Substances (ODS).
Promoting environmental campaigns that pledge to protect the Ozone layer, and reduce the carbon footprint.
