World Ozone Day 2023 Theme: History, Significance, and Why To Celebrate

Ozone layer is a thin protective shield present in Earth's Stratosphere. This layer protects us from the harmful incoming ultraviolet UV radiations of the Sun. Due to environmental pollution, the Ozone layer has started depleting, posing a threat to all the living beings.

The Montreal Protocol is regarded as one of the successful environmental agreements in the history. This international treaty was specifically designed to protect the Ozone layer.

According to the ozone.unep.org, "On World Ozone Day 2023, we celebrate the achievements of the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer in fixing the ozone layer and reducing climate change. By banning ODS and allowing the ozone layer to slowly recover, the treaty is also protecting millions of people from skin cancer and eye cataracts, safeguarding ecosystems and slowing down climate change – as many ozone-depleting substances were also climate warming gases."