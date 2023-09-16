ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019

World Ozone Day 2023 Theme: History, Significance, and Why To Celebrate

World Ozone Day is celebrated on 16 September every year to highlight the importance of the Ozone layer.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Environment
3 min read
World Ozone Day 2023 Theme: History, Significance, and Why To Celebrate
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

World Ozone Day or International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer is observed annually on 16 September. The day is dedicated to highlight the importance of Ozone layer and its significant contribution in protecting our planet Earth. Ozone layer is made up of Trioxygen molecule (O3) and has the potential to absorb harmful Ultraviolet (UV) rays.

World Ozone Day is recognised to commemorate the Montreal Protocol --an environmental agreement that was established in 1987 against the Ozone depleting substances (ODS) including Chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), Halons, Carbon Tetrachloride, and Methyl Chloroform.

Also Read

Engineers' Day 2023 Theme: History, Significance, and Why To Celebrate in India?

Engineers' Day 2023 Theme: History, Significance, and Why To Celebrate in India?
ADVERTISEMENT

Ozone layer is a thin protective shield present in Earth's Stratosphere. This layer protects us from the harmful incoming ultraviolet UV radiations of the Sun. Due to environmental pollution, the Ozone layer has started depleting, posing a threat to all the living beings.

The Montreal Protocol is regarded as one of the successful environmental agreements in the history. This international treaty was specifically designed to protect the Ozone layer.

According to the ozone.unep.org, "On World Ozone Day 2023, we celebrate the achievements of the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer in fixing the ozone layer and reducing climate change. By banning ODS and allowing the ozone layer to slowly recover, the treaty is also protecting millions of people from skin cancer and eye cataracts, safeguarding ecosystems and slowing down climate change – as many ozone-depleting substances were also climate warming gases."

Also Read

World Lymphoma Awareness Day 2023 Theme: Date, History, Significance, and More

World Lymphoma Awareness Day 2023 Theme: Date, History, Significance, and More
ADVERTISEMENT

What Is the Theme of World Ozone Day 2023?

The theme of World Ozone Day 2023 is "Montreal Protocol: Fixing the Ozone Layer and Reducing Climate Change."

The latest update from the Scientific Assessment Panel to the Montreal Protocol confirmed that ozone layer recovery is on track and ozone levels are expected to return to 1980 levels by around 2066 over the Antarctic, according to ozone.unep.org.
ADVERTISEMENT

History of World Ozone Day

World Ozone Day was established in response to the depletion of Ozone layer, and the associated risks. In 1970s and 1980s, Scientists discovered a hole in the Ozone layer over Antarctica, which let to the establishment of initiatives and protocols to protect the Ozone layer.

On 16 September 1987, an environmental treaty called Montreal Protocol was founded in Montreal, Canada against the use of Ozone depleting substances, and the harmful consequences of Ozone hole on human health and environment.

Also Read

World Sepsis Day 2023 Theme: History, Significance and Ideas To Celebrate

World Sepsis Day 2023 Theme: History, Significance and Ideas To Celebrate
ADVERTISEMENT

Significance of World Ozone Day: Why Is It Celebrated?

The main significance of celebrating the World Ozone Day or International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer is to educate people about the importance of Ozone layer, and suggest measures for its recovery.

The purpose of celebrating the World Ozone Day is to highlight the positive impact of Montreal Protocol in fixing the Ozone layer, and declining the climate change up to a great extent.

Also Read

World Suicide Prevention Day 2023: Theme, History, Significance & Activities

World Suicide Prevention Day 2023: Theme, History, Significance & Activities
ADVERTISEMENT

World Ozone Day 2023 Activities

All the environmentalists and general public can celebrate the World Ozone Day by engaging in the following activities.

  • Organizing educational workshops, seminars, conferences, and events to educate people about the significance of Ozone layer, consequences of Ozone depletion, and potential measures to protect the Ozone layer.

  • Promoting tree plantation to reduce the excess carbon dioxide levels in the environment, and increase the oxygen levels, which in turn help in replenishing the Ozone layer.

  • Organizing UV awareness programmes to educate people about the disastrous effects UV rays, and preventive measures.

  • Participating in environmental events that are focussed towards eradicating the use of Ozone Depleting Substances (ODS).

  • Promoting environmental campaigns that pledge to protect the Ozone layer, and reduce the carbon footprint.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and environment

Topics:  World Ozone Day   Ozone Layer 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×