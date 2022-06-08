World Oceans Day 2022: Theme, Quotes, Images, and WhatsApp Status

"To me the sea is a continual miracle; The fishes that swim–the rocks–the motion of the waves–the ships, with men in them. What stranger miracles are there?" ~ Walt Whitman

"Without water, our planet would be one of the billions of lifeless rocks floating endlessly in the vastness of the inky-black void." ~ Fabien Cousteau

"And so castles made of sand, fall into the sea, eventually." ~ Jimi Hendrix

"The ocean is more ancient than the mountains and freighted with the memories and the dreams of Time." ~ HP Lovecraft

"Being out there in the ocean, God’s creation, it’s like a gift he has given us to enjoy." ~ Bethany Hamilton

"It is a curious situation that the sea, from which life first arose, should now be threatened by the activities of one form of that life. But the sea, though changed in a sinister way, will continue to exist: the threat is rather to life itself." ~ Rachel Carson

"The ocean is a central image. It is the symbolism of a great journey." ~ Enya

"Ocean: A body of water occupying two-thirds of a world made for man ~ who has no gills." ~Ambrose Bierce

"We ourselves feel that what we are doing is just a drop in the ocean. But the ocean would be less because of that missing drop." ~ Mother Teresa