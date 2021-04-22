Protect Sunderbans, No Kolkata Without It: Ashwika Kapur

She stressed that apart from massive loss of indigenous flora and fauna, a larger problem lurks in the Sundarbans. The locals in Bangladesh and India are increasingly becoming ‘climate refugees’ as their livelihoods that have been dependent on the mangroves for generations, are no longer sustainable.

“After the cyclone, we observed that where there was mangrove cover, there was very minimal damage. But where there was nothing, the houses were flattened out. This might seem like a local issue to the rest of the country but this is a web of life and one event will affect the paddy, destroy lives and Calcutta will no longer exist. It is a domino effect that will change the climate of the entire country,” she added.

While tourism is essential to ensure protection of this habitat, it is also vital to “listen to the locals” who are the natives of the land and have been protecting this ecosystem for long.