Delhi Pollution: Stubble Burning Only Cause? No, Says Vimlendu Jha

Toxic air blankets Delhi and parts of North India every winter. The city chokes with pollution as breathing becomes difficult, a health crisis takes shape and predictably a large part of the blame is pinned, year after year, on stubble burning alone.

Stubble burning is a factor, yes. But environmentalist Vimlendu Jha explains that there is a lot more such as vehicular pollution, thermal power plants and toxic politics that goes into turning Delhi into “a gas chamber” every year; and in order to combat the problem, those long-term factors ought to be taken seriously, as well.

“People say stubble burning is the main contributor to pollution in North India, which is false, because stubble burning is an episodic source,” Vimlendu Jha told The Quint.