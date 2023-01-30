National Cleanliness Day 2023: Significance, Posters, Images for WhatsApp Status
Here are a few quotes, posters, and images to raise awareness on the National Cleanliness Day 2023
Lack of cleanliness means the presence of dirt, dust, stains, bad smells, and garbage. In India, most public places like streets, lanes, government offices, railway stations, bus stations, hospitals, or public parks are unclean and filthy. You can also witness littered garbage, overflowing sewage, defaced walls, and water-logged areas around the country.
We forget that it is our duty to keep the environment clean and healthy because it badly affects our health. The cleanliness of a city, village, or town begins with the cleanliness of our own homes. Thus we celebrate National Cleanliness Day on 30 January in India to highlight the importance of cleanliness in the environment.
Let's have a look at the quotes, messages, significance, posters, and images to share with your friends and family.
National Cleanliness Day 2023: Significance
National cleanliness day signifies that one should maintain high standards of cleanliness in homes, workplaces, roads/streets and public places. We need to take the necessary steps to keep our town, city, and country clean.
For this reason, sanitation campaigns are organized by panchayats and villages on this day. Many organizations and local governments organize debates, painting, essay, and quiz competitions to raise awareness among the residents and students.
Individual toilets are constructed in villages to prevent open defecation. Measures are being taken for the management of solid waste and dirty water, garbage segregation, vermi-composting of organic waste, sanitary landfills for inorganic waste, drains to channel water, waste water treatment and reuse, and biogas for cooking. These methods and steps help us keep the environment clean thus preventing any unwanted pollution or unhygienic space.
National Cleanliness Day 2023: Posters and Images to Share
National Cleanliness Day 2023: Quotes & Messages
Cleanliness and order are not matters of instinct; they are matters of education, and like most great things, you must cultivate a taste for them. – Benjamin Disraeli
Cleanliness is the scourge of art. – Craig Brown
Cleanliness is a state of purity, clarity, and precision. – Suze Orman
Better keep yourself clean and bright; you are the window through which you must see the world. – George Bernard Shaw
Cleanliness becomes more important when godliness is unlikely. – P. J. O’Rourke
Cleanliness & good sanitation in schools is a matter of high importance. – Narendra Modi
Cleaning up the country cannot be the sole responsibility of sweepers. Do citizens have no role in this? We have to change this mindset. – Narendra Modi
