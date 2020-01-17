Govt Push for Ease of Doing Business Is Compromising Environment

Here is a look at some of the changes by the top 15 states in 2018.

Andhra Pradesh topped the 2017-18 rankings, the compilation showed. In May 2016, the state allowed third-party inspections for certain orange category industries (dairy, vegetable oil refinery, food and food processing). Then in June 2016 it exempted green category industries from routine inspections provided they had exhibited ‘satisfactory compliance’ in the past. Similarly, Haryana, which ranked third, did the same in October 2017.

Of the 15 top-ranked states, all except Tamil Nadu have granted exemption from routine inspections to green category industries. And all except four (Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh) have allowed third-party certification in lieu of SPCB inspections for orange category industries.

Tamil Nadu has had a protocol in place since October 2014 that grants renewal of consent to small red category industries, and all orange and green industries based on self-certification. However, it has not introduced any new protocols on compliance inspections after the Centre’s recommendations.

This implies that on average, for over three years, green industries in 15 states have been operating without compliance inspections and orange category industries in 12 states are being inspected by third parties, not SPCBs.

It also means that in Karnataka of the over 22,000 operating units, 5,500 orange-coded ones and close to 12,000 green-labelled ones (as of March 2018) have not had compliance inspections by the board for at least two years.