Delhi: Water Levels of Yamuna River Cross the 'Danger Mark'

The water-level of Yamuna river in Delhi shot past the ‘danger mark’ at 11 am on Friday, 30 July, as per media reports.



The warning level of the Yamuna river is fixed at 204.5 metres and the danger mark at 205.33 metres.



On Friday morning, according to The Hindu, the level of the Yamuna river was measured at 205.34, thereby surpassing both the warning level, as well as the danger mark.



Evacuation of those residing close to the river has begun, reported The Hindu, citing officials. However, the evacuation process is not unique to this year as it takes place during most monsoons.