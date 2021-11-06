Two Days After Diwali, Delhi's Air Quality Remains in 'Severe' Category
The overall air quality in Delhi continues to remain in the severe category, with the AQI standing at 533.
Nearly two days after what was supposed to be a complete ban on crackers in Delhi on Diwali was widely violated, the overall air quality in the city continues to remain in the severe category, with the AQI standing at 533 reported news agency ANI.
Data from the System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research showed that the PM10 and PM2.5 indicators at Connaught Place stood at 654 and 628 respectively, while neighbouring Jantar Manta's PM10 level stood at 382.
While an AQI ranging between 0 and 50 is considered good, a reading above 200 is considered in the poor category. Since Delhi's overall AQI stands well over 533, the capital's air pollution levels are in the severe category.
According to experts quoted by news agency PTI, a medley of unfavorable weather conditions like low temperate and wind speeds, and the mixing of emissions from firecrackers with those from farm fires in neighbouring states dropped Delhi's air quality to a severe level.
While the air quality is expected to improve from the evening of 7 November, the AQI is expected to hover in the "very poor" range for the next couple of days.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.