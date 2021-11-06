Two Days After Diwali, Delhi's Air Quality Remains in 'Severe' Category

Nearly two days after what was supposed to be a complete ban on crackers in Delhi on Diwali was widely violated, the overall air quality in the city continues to remain in the severe category, with the AQI standing at 533 reported news agency ANI.

Data from the System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research showed that the PM10 and PM2.5 indicators at Connaught Place stood at 654 and 628 respectively, while neighbouring Jantar Manta's PM10 level stood at 382.