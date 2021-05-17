VITEEE 2021 Slot Booking Commences: Here’s How to Book a Slot
The last date to book slots for VITEEE 2021 mock test and online exam is 21 May 2021.
The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) on Monday, 17 May, commenced the registration for online slot booking for VIT Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE) 2021.
Candidates who have applied for VITEEE can book their slot on VIT's official website: vit.ac.in.
The examination guidelines say that "Slots will be available for two mock tests and actual Exam (ORPE) from 17th May onwards for the completed applications."
"Only applicants can book the slot since the photo of the applicant will be captured at the time of slot booking," the guidelines add.
How to Book VITEEE 2021 Slot
- Visit VIT's official website: vit.ac.in
- Click on 'VITEEE-21 Slot booking is open' under Bulletin Board on homepage.
- Log in using your registered credentials.
- Book a slot and submit.
Students who have registered for VITEEE 2021 will have to mandatorily book a slot and participate in mock tests and failing to do so "will lead to in-compatibility and inability to participate in the actual examination."
Mock Test 1 will be conducted from 20-22 May, and Mock Test 2 will be conducted from 24-26 May. A total of four slots will be available on each day, ie at 8:30 AM, 11 AM, 01:30 PM, and 4 PM.
The time slots for all ie two mock tests and actual test will be similar.
The VITEEE 2021 exam will be conducted on 28, 29 and 31 May 2021. Candidates can register for the same till 20 May 2021.
The VITEEE exam is being conducted for admission to BTech courses in both VIT Vellore and Chennai campuses. The online examination will be followed by the declaration of results and announcement of counselling schedule for shortlisted candidates.
