VITEEE 2021 Slot Booking Commences: Here’s How to Book a Slot

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) on Monday, 17 May, commenced the registration for online slot booking for VIT Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE) 2021.

Candidates who have applied for VITEEE can book their slot on VIT's official website: vit.ac.in.

The examination guidelines say that "Slots will be available for two mock tests and actual Exam (ORPE) from 17th May onwards for the completed applications."

"Only applicants can book the slot since the photo of the applicant will be captured at the time of slot booking," the guidelines add.