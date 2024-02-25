UPPSC RO/ARO Paper Leak: Papers With Broken Seals Brought In, Alleges Candidate

"The Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) exams should be cancelled and held again. If this doesn't happen, there will be a fierce protest.”

"If there is even a single case of a broken seal, the exam should be conducted again. All students are equal."

"We've prepared diligently for years. We took the exam, but now our future is at stake."

This plea is by the candidates who appeared for the RO and ARO exams under the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) in Uttar Pradesh. Since the examination was held on 11 February, there has been a row over an alleged paper leak. Candidates have been protesting against it in various places across the state.

The controversy erupted in an exam centre at SMN Inter College in the Muhammadabad area of Ghazipur, in Uttar Pradesh. But what exactly transpired between 10 am and 12 am on 11 February that has jeopardized the future of millions of candidates appearing for this exam, conducted across 2,387 centres in 58 districts?

The Quint spoke to three individuals connected to the incident to understand why the row actually erupted and throw light on how their statements raise questions about the exam.