UPCET 2021 Rescheduled to 15 June, Registration Date Extended
NTA has also extended the last date of submission of online application till 10 May.
The National Testing Agency (NTA), on Wednesday, 14 April, announced the rescheduling of Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021.
UPCET 2021 has been rescheduled to 15 June 2021.
Earlier it was scheduled to be conducted on 18 May. The decision was taken because of clash with some Class 12 CBSE exams and UP board exams.
The official notice reads, "It has been brought to our notice that the date of the UPCET 2021 exam clashes with the certain papers of Class XII exams of CBSE as well as Intermediate level exam of UP Board and hence those who are appearing in those exams are unable to apply for UPCET 2021. With a view to enable such students to apply for UPCET 2021 and to ensure larger participation of candidates, UPCET 2021 is rescheduled."
Along with rescheduling of the exam, NTA has also extended the last date of submission of online application. Candidates are now allowed to submit online application and pay exam fees till 10 May.
How to Apply for UPCET 2021
- Visit the website: upcet.nta.nic.in
- Click on UPCET for UG/PG 2021 on the home page.
- Register yourself using your relevant details.
- Log in using your registered credentials.
- Fill in the application form and upload the required documents.
- Pay the application fee and submit the form.
About UPCET
UPCET is a state-level entrance exam for admission in BPharm, BDes, BHMCT, BVoc, BFA, BFAD, MCA, integrated MBA, and various other programs offered by government and private institutions affiliated to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology (MMMUT), Harcourt Butler Technical University (HBTU) and some other State Universities of Uttar Pradesh.
Candidates can download the information bulletin for more details regarding UPCET 2021.
