UPCET 2021 Rescheduled to 15 June, Registration Date Extended

UPCET is a state-level entrance exam for admission in BPharm, BDes, BHMCT, BVoc, BFA, BFAD, MCA, integrated MBA, and various other programs offered by government and private institutions affiliated to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology (MMMUT), Harcourt Butler Technical University (HBTU) and some other State Universities of Uttar Pradesh.

Candidates can download the information bulletin for more details regarding UPCET 2021.