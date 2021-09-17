UPCET 2021 Answer Key Released: Here's How To Download
UPCET 2021 exam was conducted on 5 and 6 September 2021.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday, 16 September, released the questions, marked responses, and provisional answer keys of the Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021.
Candidates who appeared for the same can download their responses and answer key from UPCET's official website: upcet.nta.nic.in.
How To Download UPCET 2021 Answer Key
Visit the official website of UPCET 2021: upcet.nta.nic.in.
Click on 'UPCET 2021 Answer Key Challenge UG/PG' on the home page.
You will be directed to a new webpage.
Choose one of the login options: 'Through Application Number and Password/ Date of Birth'.
Enter your application number and password/ date of birth.
Click on Sign In.
Your answer key and marked responses will appear on the screen.
Download and save it.
Last date to check answer key is 17 September 2021.
Candidates can raise objection against the answer key (if any) by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question. "The candidates, who are not satisfied with any answer key, may challenge the same by filling an online application form ONLY and paying online, a non-refundable fee of Rs.200/-per question, in the given window, through payment gateway, using debit/credit card or net banking or Paytm," reads the official notice.
It further stated that only paid challenges made during stipulated time through key challenge link will be considered. The answer key will be revised if these challenges are found correct.
For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website: upcet.nta.nic.in.
About UPCET
UPCET is a state-level entrance exam for admission in BPharm, BDes, BHMCT, BVoc, BFA, BFAD, MCA, integrated MBA, and various other programmes offered by government and private institutions affiliated to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology (MMMUT), Harcourt Butler Technical University (HBTU), and some other state universities of Uttar Pradesh.
