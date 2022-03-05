UP NEET Counselling 2021: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Postponed

The round two seat allotment process for UP National Eligilibilty cum Enterance Test (NEET) PG Counselling has been postponed until further notice. This information was given through an official notification on the website at upneet.gov.in.

As per the reports, the delay is due to some discrepancies in the All India Quota and State Counselling. The results were supposed to be released on Thursday, 3 March 2022.

The official notification also said that along with the seat allotment process, the whole admission process has been put on hold. The students will have to wait for more information regarding the same.