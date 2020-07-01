UP Madarsa Class 10 Result 2020 Declared: Direct Link Below

Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Board has released the board exam result conducted in 2020. All the candidates who have appeared in the exam can visit the official website of the board and check their results by logging on to the website. The result has been uploaded on the official website i.e. madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in.

Students who have appeared for the Munshi/Maulvi or class 10 exams can check the direct link and steps to download the result below: