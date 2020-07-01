UP Madarsa Class 10 Result 2020 Declared: Direct Link Below
The class 12 board result has been uploaded on the official website i.e. madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in.
Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Board has released the board exam result conducted in 2020. All the candidates who have appeared in the exam can visit the official website of the board and check their results by logging on to the website. The result has been uploaded on the official website i.e. madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in.
Students who have appeared for the Munshi/Maulvi or class 10 exams can check the direct link and steps to download the result below:
How to Download UP Madarsa Board Class 10 Result 2020?
- Visit the official website of board at - madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in.
- Click on the link 'Class 10 Board Result 2020'
- Enter the required login details.
- The result will appear on the screen, as soon as you click on submit.
- Check and download the result for future reference.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Never Miss Out
Stay tuned with our weekly recap of what’s hot & cool by The Quint.