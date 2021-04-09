UP Board Exam Dates Revised, Check New Schedule Here

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has revised the dates of board exams of Classes 10 and 12.

As per the new schedule, board exams for Class 10 (high school) will start from 8 May, and will go on till 25 May. Whereas, the exams for Class 12 (intermediate) will begin from 8 May, and will go on till 28 May 2021.

The decision to reschedule the exams has been take in the view of the upcoming panchayat elections in the state, reported The Indian Express.

The exams will be conducted in two shifts of 3 hour and 15 minutes each. The morning shift exam will be conducted from 8 am to 11:15 am, whereas, the evening one will be conducted from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. 15 minutes question paper reading time is included in this duration.

