The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), Prayagraj, commonly known as the UP Board will declare the result for both Class 10 and Class 12 board exams by 27 June, Jagran Josh reported.Over 90 percent of answer scripts have been evaluated till 26 May and a total of 46 districts have completed their evaluation. The entire evaluation process is likely to be completed by 31 May. As many as 56 lakh students had registered for UP Board exams this year.In an official statement released on 23 May, the board informed that 82.66 percent of the total evaluation process has been completed. In the designated green zones, 99.8 percent of the evaluation was over and in the orange zones, 95.67 percent work was completed. Answer script evaluations are still pending in the red zone areas.How to Download UP Board Class 10 & 12 Result 2020?Once the result's out you can follow the following steps to check and download it:Visit the official website of the board at – upmsp.edu.in.Click on the link 'Class 10 Board Result 2020' or the "Class 12 Board Result 2020" link.Enter the required login details.The result will appear on the screen, as soon as you click on submit.Check and download the result for future reference.