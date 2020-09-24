University Admissions Process to Close by 31 October, UGC Tells SC
In the matter of the CBSE compartment exams, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has informed the Supreme Court that the university admissions process will close by 31 October, while vacant seats will be wrapped by 31 November and provisional admissions will continue till 31 December 2020, Bar & Bench reported on Thursday, 24 September.
In the last hearing, the SC had instructed the CBSE and UGC to sort out the situation of compartment students so that results and cut-off dates for universities can be coordinated to accommodate students.
Meanwhile, the apex court will hear a plea on Thursday seeking the extension of deadlines for college admissions caused by a delay in conduct of compartment exams and the declared results.
On Tuesday, the SC had asked the CBSE to declare results of compartment exams of around 2 lakh students as soon as possible, so that they could apply to colleges by the cut-off date.
A bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and Sanjiv Khanna urged the CBSE and UGC to devise an arrangement on the issue.
The observation from the top court came on a plea seeking extension of college admission deadlines in the backdrop of delayed compartment exams.
According to CBSE, around 1,50,198 students from Class 10 and 87,651 students from Class 12 are expected to appear in the compartment exams being held by the board.
