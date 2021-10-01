UGC NET December 2020 and June 2021 Exam Rescheduled: Check New Dates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday, 1 October, announced the rescheduling of University Grant Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) December 2020 and June 2021 cycles.

These exams are now scheduled to be conducted from 17 to 25 October 2021. Earlier, they were slated to be held from 6 to 8 October and 17 to 19 October 2021. The decision of postponement has been take in view of its clash with some other major exams.

Candidates can check the official notice and revised schedule on the official website of UGC-NET: ugcnet.nta.nic.in.