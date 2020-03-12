TS BSE Class 10 SSC Admit Card Released on bse.telangana.gov.in

The Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TS BSE) class 10 admit cards have been released by the Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana.

The admit cards/ hall tickets are available on the official website of the board at bse.telangana.gov.in.

Students who are appearing for the TS SSC 2020 exam, can now visit the official website and download the hall tickets.

TS BSE class 10 March exam will be held in a single session from 19 March to 6 April. The class 10th examinations will start with two papers – First Language Paper 1 (Group A), First Language Paper 1 (Composite Course) and will end with SSC Vocational Course Theory.

The direct link to access the TS BSE Class 10th hall tickets is mentioned down below along with the steps to download it from the official website.