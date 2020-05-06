With the extension of the lockdown in Telanagana till 29 May, the declaration of exam results by the state Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is in question. The board has earlier announced that it will be releasing the results of the exam after the nationwide lockdown is lifted on 3 May, which has since then been extended to 17 May.Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday, 5 May, made the announcement at a news conference after the state Cabinet meeting. The lockdown in the state was to end on 7 May but the Cabinet decided to extend it by another 22 days.Once released, the first year and second year Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education results will be available on the official website bie.telangana.gov.in and manabadi.co.inThe results will also be available on tbbie.cgg.gov.in and exametc.com.‘Can’t Take Risks’: Telangana CM KCR Extends Lockdown Till 29 MayHow to Check TSBIE 2020 Exam Results OnlineHere are the steps to check your Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education results when they are available:Candidates need to visit the official site of TSBIE at bie.telangana.gov.in.Click on TS Inter Result 2020 link available on the home page.You would be redirected to a new page where candidates will have to enter their respective roll numbers.Enter the check result link and your result will be displayed on the screen.Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further use. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)